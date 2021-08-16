Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $916.63. 3,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $922.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

