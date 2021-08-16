Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.69. 141,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.