ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $279.54

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.54 and last traded at $279.15, with a volume of 13421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,511. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

