Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.56

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 1206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

