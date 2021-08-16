Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 19,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 605,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.