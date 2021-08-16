Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 19,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 605,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
