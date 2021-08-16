Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.50. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

