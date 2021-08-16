Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $634.04. 33,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The stock has a market cap of $302.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

