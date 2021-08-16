Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $55,438.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.50 or 0.99984841 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,853,674 coins and its circulating supply is 47,527,674 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.