Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,664,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,826,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 635,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 319,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 170,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 148,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.18. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.