First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $87,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

