BiblePay Hits Market Capitalization of $494,793.54 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $494,793.54 and $78,979.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

BiblePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

