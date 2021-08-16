First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. 6,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

