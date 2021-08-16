Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $9.83

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 120,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,878. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.