First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,432. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

