First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.68. The company had a trading volume of 66,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.69. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

