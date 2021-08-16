Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,046 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.33. 65,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

