Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $49.23. 803,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,110,990. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

