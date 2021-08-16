iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

