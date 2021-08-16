Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.45. 67,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

