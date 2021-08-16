$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. 388,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49. Twitter has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

