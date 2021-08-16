-$0.21 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

