Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $402.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

