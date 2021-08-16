554 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded down $19.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.11. The stock had a trading volume of 134,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.66. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

