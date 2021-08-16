Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,866 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65.

