Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49,450.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £494.50 ($646.07) and last traded at £494.50 ($646.07), with a volume of 4182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £489 ($638.88).

The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £482.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

