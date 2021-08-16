Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Expands By 114.5%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.0 days.

CTOUF stock remained flat at $$12.75 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

