NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 6.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.17. 4,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,753,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $139,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

