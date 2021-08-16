Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in July

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. 37,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,939. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

