Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 55.0%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 1,216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

