Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Up to $12.43

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.97. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 722 shares traded.

MCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

