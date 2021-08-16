Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 5.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 103,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,057,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.