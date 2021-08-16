Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 5.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 103,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,057,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.