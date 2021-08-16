Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,555 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,161. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25.

