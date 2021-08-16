Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,739 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,543 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $48.57. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,459. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44.

