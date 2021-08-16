Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,013 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $191.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $191.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.