Huobi BTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.27 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $46,793.00 or 1.00358593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $13.27 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00138181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00160108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99925673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.00919281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.15 or 0.06927825 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

