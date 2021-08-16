Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402,629 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,755,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.69. 1,904,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

