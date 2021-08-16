Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,639 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 196.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 189,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

AMD stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.87. 2,046,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.