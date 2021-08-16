Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of HCG traded up C$1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$41.71. The company had a trading volume of 284,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,038. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.34. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$42.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.6327892 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

