Raymond James Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$19.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$742.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.51. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
