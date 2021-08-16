Raymond James Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$19.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$742.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.51. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.924406 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.