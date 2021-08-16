Globe Life (GL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

8/4/2021 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

7/30/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

7/29/2021 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

7/23/2021 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

7/8/2021 – Globe Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/22/2021 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

NYSE:GL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.30. 7,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,929. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,350 shares of company stock worth $11,737,505. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

