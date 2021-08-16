Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA POCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11.

