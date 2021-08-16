Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.06. 25,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,652. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12.

