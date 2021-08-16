Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.24. 109,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

