Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

