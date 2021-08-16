Zur Rose Group’s (ZRSEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zur Rose Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$380.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.91. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $287.65 and a twelve month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

