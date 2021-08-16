Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:TXP traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,663. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of C$297.35 million and a PE ratio of -71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48.

In related news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,125.15. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405 in the last ninety days.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

