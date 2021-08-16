Analysts Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $63,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $1,629,784. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Covetrus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 6,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

