Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 6,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

