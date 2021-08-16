Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 121,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

