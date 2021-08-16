Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,821. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

